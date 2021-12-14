Zimbabwe: Olinda, Tytan to Renew Vows After Messy Separation

14 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

UNITED Kingdom based businesswoman and socialite, Olinda Chapel and musician, Njabulo 'Tytan' Nkomo will be renewing their marriage vows in July 2022 after a rocky divorce.

The couple separated in August last year, just after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

In the divorce that was no short of scandal, the two had a social media tiff with Tytan accusing Olinda of abusing him and the latter claiming she was just his 'meal ticket'.

However late last year the couple who share a daughter, Nandi reconciled, sharing pictures enjoying some quality time.

Olinda shared an invitation on her Instagram which reads: "On our wedding we vowed to love each other. These vows were tested, but our enduring love for one another has prevailed. So we come on this day to make a fresh start as we renew our vows to love and to honour each other and re-affirm our love for each other."

