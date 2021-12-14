Liberia: Maryland Stunts Host Grand Gedeh

Zwedru — It was a painful opening day of the National County Meet for host Grand Gedeh County in football with a narrow defeat at hands of Maryland County.

Dominic Jlateh Lone goal was enough to inflict pain on supporters of Grand Gedeh at the Albert T. White Stadium in Zwedru City.

Thousands of spectators turn out for the host county to cheer their boys to victory but had to leave the stadium disappointed.

The home side started the match lively with a high tempo of the firs fifteen minutes of the match.

The Zulu whisky boys kept knocking on the door of the visitor to get an early goal but failed in their attempts.

Maryland coached by former LPRC Oilers midfielder Watara Moore back four kept their composure even though they were pressured for 15 minutes.

The visitors took over the game after the first 15 minutes and created several scoring chances but David Tarlue, the Grand Gedeh, goalkeeper was outstanding making several decent saves.

Inform Maryland attackers of Frank Allison and Gibson Freeman were denied by the magic hand of Tarlue who stood tall.

Allison was first denied in the 11th minute of the with a spectacular save from David who place the ball out for corner kick.

Frank who plays for first division said Free Port FC was released by the smart Gibson Freeman cross in the 20th minute but again saw his powerful header saved.

Dominic Jlateh the most experienced player in the Maryland team and hero of the afternoon first attempt on goal was saved in the 26th minute.

David Tarlue the Zulu whisky boys' keeper stood as the obstacle to the Marylanders taking the lead in the first half as he was in the right position making five possible saves.

The home side had to be more compact in defence to end the half goalless.

Back from the break Maryland continue the pressure on Gedeh with Allison shot hitting the post and Jlateh shot traveling wide.

64 minutes in the match Roland Jellue of Grand Gedeh shot hit the crossbar to the disbelief of the home team fans.

The deadlock was broken in the 71st minute when Freeman released Jlateh outside the 18 yard box and the Junior Professional attacker wasted no time but to strike a powerful shot that beat Tarlue for the first goal of the match that turn out to be the only goal of the match.

Grand Gedeh fought to get the equalizer but Coach Moore boys were composed to the end to ensure they secure all three points.

After the match Maryland coach Watara Moore said he was happy with his team performance.

According to the former Oiler player now coach, his target is to take his team to the quarterfinal.

"I am impressed with Dominic performance he not a tactical player but just give him the ball he will give you the goal, I know him we all play at LPRC Oilers together," Moore said.

In his word Grand Gedeh team was completely disorganize and their goalkeeper had to come to their help several times something Moore praise the showstopper for and hope he continued in his next match to make his team gain qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.

"We are going to play against Sinoe County in our last match, we came here to get all the three points and move from here to go to Monrovia," Moore told reporters.

For his part the head coach of Grand Gedeh Edwin Siah Said its disappointing for his team to concede defeat at home but will get back on their technical board to come back with the best result against Sinoe on Wednesday.

He said the approach to the game by his players was very poor but is optimistic of qualifying the Zulu whisky boys.

In the kickball match it was a homeless draw between Grand Gedeh and Maryland County after five entertaining inns.

Below is results from other matches played:

Kickball Results

GROUP A

River Gee 0-4 Montserrado County

GROUP B

Nimba 4-4 Rivercess

Grand Kru 7-0 Bong

GROUP C

Grand Gedeh 0-0 Maryland

GROUP D

Bomi 7-0 Cape Mount

Lofa 1-0 Gbarpolu

Football Results

River Gee 1-0 Montserrado

Bomi 2-3 Grand Cape Mount

Gbarpolu 0-1 Lofa County

Grand Gedeh 0-1 Maryland

Bong County 1-0 Grand Kru

Nimba County 1-1 Rivercess County