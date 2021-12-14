Liberia: Junior Student of Starz University Expresses Fear for His Life After Allegedly Being Robbed and Assaulted By Police Officer

Monrovia — Henry J. Chesson Jr., 26, a resident of Brewerville and a junior student of Starz University, says he fears for his life following an alleged assault and robbery against him by officers of the Liberia National Police led by Commander Tarnue Kerkula.

Tarnue Kerkula is commander of the Zone 6 Police detachment stationed in Brewerville.

In a letter to the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, a copy of which is in possession of this paper, the Brewerville native highlighted that he was assaulted and robbed of his belongings by Kerkula and his men on the night of December 10, 2021 when, without investigation, he was assumed to be a suspect on the run who was in an earlier scuffle with the Police and had absconded on the very bike he rode.

"During the evening hours (9:00 p.m.) of December 10, 2021, while heading home via the Brisbane Road to prepare for work at the National Port Authority, a slew of officers of the Liberia National Police led by the commander - who is also known as CO-6 - ordered the bike--of which I was a passenger and was moving at a light speed--to stop," he wrote.

"The motorbike rider, fearing that his bike would be impounded, accelerated at a high speed, going against my wishes that he should stop for the Police. During the acceleration, I overheard the Commander of the Zone-6 Police detachment threatening to shoot if the bike didn't come to a halt."

Chesson mentioned that though he pleaded with rider of the bike to halt, his request fell on deaf ears. "And since he was on a speed so terrific, I could not coerce him to bring the bike to a halt, neither could I have tried to be a superhero as it would have meant the loss of my life or caused an injury which I would never have made a full recovery."

Eventually, he added, the bike came to a stop when it hit a tree stump and the rider fled. "However, I stood with hands raised as I knew I had committed no crime and did not see the need to flee as it would have meant resistance of arrest and proof of guilt which would have damaged further my innocence."

When the Police arrived on the scene, he said, they began to rob and assault him.

"While I was being assaulted under the watchful eyes and command of CO-6 Tarnue Kerkula, I was also robbed of my belongings by officers of the Liberia National Police - which included, a chain on my neck, an Android phone, my wallet which held an amount of US$20.00 plus my bank cards, national ID card, my working id card, and access pass and some business documents, a Bose headphone, and my power bank."

He revealed that he shouted at the top of his lungs that he was innocent and didn't know what was ongoing at the time. "... I kept shouting that I was innocent, a working and businessman with no criminal record in any database in the bailiwick of the Republic, and in my wallet, they would find my identity and other documents to authenticate the veracity of my claims."

Chesson stated he was "handcuffed and forcibly placed on a motorcycle and taken to the Police depot" where he was assaulted furthermore.

"Upon arrival at the Police station, I was slapped in the face by one of the officers of the Police who had noticed I was still holding on to L$500.00 (100 and 20 denominations). The money had been the fare for the bike to take me home and later to work."

He furthered that he was placed behind bars without being acquainted of his charges.

"Sir, the actions of the men in blue led by CO-6 Tarnue have left me in great fear of my life and left me further with looming thoughts as to whether the Liberia National Police, trained by millions of taxpayers and donors' money, is a force for good or evil."

When contacted, Police spokesman, H. Moses Carter, said he will speak to the issue following talks with the Inspector General of the Police.

Below is a full copy of Henry J. Chesson's letter verbatim:

Dear Hon. Sudue:

Greetings!

I wish to bring to your attention the inhumane, reckless action, gross incompetence, and the blatant disregard of my human and civil rights by the commander of Zone 6 Police detachment of the Liberia National Police, as well as some of his lieutenants stationed in the city of Brewerville, Montserrado County.

His full nomenclature is Tarnue Kerkula, and he goes by the operational moniker of CO-6.

During the evening hours (9:00 p.m.) of December 10, 2021, while heading home via the Brisbane Road to prepare for work at the National Port Authority, a slew of officers of the Liberia National Police led by the commander - who is also known as CO-6 - ordered the bike--of which I was a passenger and was moving at a light speed--to stop.

The motorbike rider, fearing that his bike would be impounded, accelerated at a high speed, going against my wishes that he should stop for the Police. During the acceleration, I overheard the Commander of the Zone-6 Police detachment threatening to shoot if the bike didn't come to a halt.

Though I pleaded with the bike rider to stop, he didn't heed my request. And since he was on a speed so terrific, I could not coerce him to bring the bike to a halt, neither could I have tried to be a superhero as it would have meant the loss of my life or caused an injury which I would never have made a full recovery.

Turning on another road by the Wawusu nightclub, the bike hit a tree stump thereby causing it to fall. When the bike fell and crashed, the driver ran in the opposite direction. However, I stood with hands raised as I knew I had committed no crime and did not see the need to flee as it would have meant resistance of arrest and proof of guilt which would have damaged further my innocence.

It turned out, according to the police, there was a scuffle with some officers and some men who had stoned the Police. And, according to the Police, the men had been transported by a motorcyclist who sported a red bandana. The motorcyclist who drove me sported a red bandana.

As I stood with hands raised looking dumbfounded while the Police zeroed in on where the bike had crashed, the Police, led by the CO-6 Tarnue without asking or trying to ascertain anything, began to rob and assault me. They were numbered six.

While I was being assaulted under the watchful eyes and command of CO-6 Tarnue Kerkula, I was also robbed of my belongings by officers of the Liberia National Police - which included, a chain on my neck, an Android phone, my wallet which held an amount of US$20.00 plus my bank cards, national ID card, my working id card, and access pass and some business documents, a Bose headphone, and my power bank.

As I was being assaulted and robbed, I kept shouting that I was innocent, a working and businessman with no criminal record in any database in the bailiwick of the Republic, and in my wallet, they would find my identity and other documents to authenticate the veracity of my claims. Eyewitnesses on the scene and can corroborate my claim to this.

Following the assault and robbery of my belongings. I was handcuffed and forcibly placed on a motorcycle and taken to the Police depot. Upon arrival at the Police station, I was slapped in the face by one of the officers of the Police who had noticed I was still holding on to L$500.00 (100 and 20 denominations). The money had been the fare for the bike to take me home and later to work.

According to Police sources, the officer who slapped me in my face when we arrived at the depot is identified as George. Furthermore, it is alleged that he was disrobed from the force. Whether this is true, I don't know. However, I can identify him, and remembered he was in Police uniform.

Following further assault at the depot, I was placed behind bars without being acquainted with my charges, whatever they were. I was refused a telephone call to my family.

The very next morning, as an officer of the Women and Children section passed near the cell which I was stationed in, I pleaded with him to place a call to my family, alerting them to the grave travesty of justice that had befallen me at the hands of those who swore an oath to save lives and protect properties.

Thankfully, the bike rider showed up at the station the next morning to claim his bike. He admitted, in the presence of everyone, that I was simply a passenger and nothing more than what the Police had earlier claimed. I have this on record as well.

When my family showed up to have me released the Police claimed they were charging me for loitering, even though I was on a motorbike around 9 p.m. heading home to get ready for work and people we all out on the streets.

Sir, the actions of the men in blue led by CO-6 Tarnue have left me in great fear of my life and left me further with looming thoughts as to whether the Liberia National Police, trained by millions of taxpayers and donors' money, is a force for good or evil.

The actions of CO-6 Tarnue and his men, Inspector Sudue, are one of the many reasons public confidence in the Liberia National Police continues to erode and remains at an all-time low.

I am a 26-year-old man who hails from one of the prominent families of Brewerville, and a junior student of Starz University. I am also a businessman and an employee of the Robert Vessele Insurance Company. Furthermore, I am an aspiring youth leader in my community, my church and, as the Police database will reveal, I do not possess a criminal record of any kind.

I am bringing this to your attention, sir, to let you know what happens in areas far-flung from the prying eyes of the media where the Police feel unanswerable to the citizens, unaccountable in their actions and act as law and gospel unto themselves.

As I pen this missive, my properties have not been returned to me. This continues to deprive me from going to work because without an access pass, I cannot enter the Freeport of Monrovia. This automatically means I am going to be unemployed, greatly affecting my source of income.

CO-6 Tarnue Kerkula continue to remain impervious on returning my belongings which they robbed me of. As stated supra, this is entirely a violation of my basic human and civil rights. I was assaulted for absolutely nothing, and I was robbed. My family and I are being dilly-dallied and shillyshallied by Commander Tarnue Kerkula.

The actions of CO-6 Tarnue Kerkula and the men under his command will go a long way in continuing to cast the Police in the negative limelight which your leadership is fighting to erase, sir. Officers like CO-6 and the men who assaulted should have no place being in the force.

It is in this regard that I beseech your office to kindly order an investigation via the Professional Standards Division of the Liberia National Police for assault against me and robbery by CO-6 Tarnue Kerkula and his men. I have evidence on the record and witnesses to support my claim.

I look forward to hearing from your office and can be contacted on cell numbers 0770439435/0555822580/0776401316 or via email at [email protected]. Thanks for being cooperative.

With sentiments of the highest esteem, I remain.

Sincerely,

Henry J. Chesson

Complainant