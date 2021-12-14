Liberia: National Elections Commission Rejects Sen. Karnga Lawrence's Claim of Withdrawing Liberty Party 2021 Constitution

Monrovia — Over the weekend, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence who had few days prior being suspended as Political Leader of the Liberty Party claimed she had withdrawn the party's 2021 amended constitution from the National Elections Commission and had reverted to the 2015 constitution, hence, nullifying the chairmanship of Mr. Musa Bility and naming Senator Steve Zargo as the acting Chairman. But the National Elections Commission insists that the 2021 version of the party's constitution remains the only legitimate constitution it recognizes unless challenged or replaced through the proper procedure.

The National Elections Commission's decision was contained in a December 13, 2021 communication addressed to the Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence. The communication recalled the timeline of events relating to Senator Karnga-Lawrence's request to withdraw the amended constitution.

The NEC recalled that following the Liberty Party's January 22-24, 2021 convention in Gbarnga, Bong County, the party on February 26, 2021 submitted its notarized 2021 constitution through its chairman and secretary general. This constitution replaced the 2015 constitution.

However, Sen. Karnga-Lawrence on August 4 requested the withdrawal of the constitution claiming that the rightful procedure was not followed before the constitution was submitted neither did she have the opportunity to review it before submission.

In contestation, Mr. Musa Bility, the chairman of the party wrote the NEC on August 9, responding to her concerns.

According to the NEC, the both communications were referred to the Political Affairs Section of the NEC, which subsequently invited Sen. Karnga-Lawrence and Chairman Bility to a conference on 6th August 2021. At the conclusion of the conference, the NEC informed all parties that pursuant to Section 3.3 of the Guidelines and Regulations relating to the Registration of Political Parties and Independent Candidates, the claims and counterclaims raised by Sen. Karnga-Lawrence and Mr. Bility's communications, respectively, must first be heard using the LP's internal procedures. Both parties accepted the outcome of the conference without objections.

After the conference, specifically on 20th August 2021, the Commission received another communication from Sen. Karnga-Lawrence seeking to withdraw the LP's 2021 constitution.

To this regard, the NEC indicated that the Commission through its Political Affairs Section stated that, "in keeping with the practice and procedure here at the NEC, when a party especially through its Chairperson and/or Secretary General submits a notarized document such as a constitution to the Commission, the general presumption is that the said document is proper and remains as such until successfully challenged in keeping with due process or amended by the Party."

The NEC further recalled that on October 5, 2021, a group of Liberty Party Partisans including the Political Leader, Senator Dillion, Debar Allen, Chairman Bility, Secretary General Martin Kollah, and Augustine Frederick visited the Commission to essentially inquire whether the LP followed the Commission's procedure in submitting its 2021 constitution. The Legal Section reaffirmed the presumed validity of the submission as stated in the August 23, 2021 communication.

Subsequently, on November 15, 2021, the Commission received a communication from the political leader relative to the party's Farmington meeting, in which Senator Karnga-Lawrence stated, among others ,that the LP has met the internal dispute requirement and on that basis, repeated her request to withdraw the LP's 2021 constitution. Thereafter, Chairman Bility sent the Commission a letter, informing the Commission that as a result of the Farmington MOU, the party was taking same to a special convention in December 2021 in Ganta.

But the Commission again on December 13, 2021 iterated that it has not received any final, non-appealable decision regarding the validity of the LP's 2021 constitution; neither has the Commission been served with an amendment done by the Party. Hence, the Commission informed Sen. Karnga-Lawrence that the Liberty Party's 2021 notarized Constitution remains proper with the Commission until successfully challenged or amended as stated in in 23 August 2021 communication.

What Does This Mean?

The NEC's Monday communication automatically nullifies pronouncements by Senator Karnga-Lawrence that the party will revert to the 2015 constitution.

Having alleged that the party's investigative report established that provisions of the party's constitution was tampered with stated: "The Honorable Senator Stephen Zargo assumes the leadership of Liberty Party as Chairman. In the coming days, the Chairman will convene a meeting of all stakeholders, including Mr. Musa Hassan Bility, who reverts to his previous role as Chairman of the National Advisory Council, to decide the future of our party. I want to commend the Special Investigation Committee for its professional service. I also want to be extremely clear that Liberty Party will not tolerate anyone operating as an officer of the party if not granted by the 2015 constitution under which we now operate. Such behavior is classified as fraudulent and unlawful; as such, any partisan found impersonating an authority not granted by the 2015 constitution will be subject to disciplinary actions up to and including disqualification from holding LP office in the future."

In her press conference over the weekend, Senator Karnga-Lawrence insisted that having received and reviewed the copy of the constitution filed with the National Elections Commission, the following were observed:

It was detected that contrary to what delegates had approved at the Special National Convention, both the Chairman and the Secretary General had proceeded to reword the provision of Article VI Sections 1 and 2, affecting the functions of the Political Leader and the Executive Committee headed by the National Chairman. The provisions are stated below:

As approved by the Gbarnga Convention in relation to the PL:

The Standard Bearer/Political Leader, in consultation and collaboration with the NEC, shall formulate policy and procedures to implement the decisions of the National Convention, call Special Conventions as provided for in Article VIII, and take such other actions and proper measures that he/she may deem as necessary to advance the best interest of the Party.

As allegedly altered by the Chairman and Secretary General and submitted to NEC:

The National Executive Committee, in consultation and collaboration with the NEC, shall formulate policy and procedures to implement the decisions of the National Convention, call Special Conventions as provided for in Article VIII, and take such other actions and proper measures that he/she may deem as necessary to advance the best interest of the Party.

However, Mr. Bility in a reaction questioned the validity of the report by the National Advisory Council when none of the members of the Council signature is not on the document.

Mr. Bility stated, "The insistence of the Political Leader to use 'backdoor' methods to disrupt the party has become a nuisance and her latest attempt to again tarnish the validity of the Constitution by withdrawal and public threats to nullify the entire proceedings of the Gbarnga Special National Convention and expel the National Chairman and officers of the National Executive Committee, are not only unconstitutional but clearly and indication of her refusal to adhere to and lack of understanding of the procedural process of the political parties in Liberia and the LP constitution."