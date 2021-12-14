Liberia: Bishop Duncan Decries Lack of Leadership, Urges Citizens to Avoid Casting Votes in Exchange of Rice and Money

Paynesville — A renowned Liberian clergyman, Bishop Augustus Y. Duncan said the lack of leadership in Liberia is hugely contributing to the poor state of the country.

Bishop Duncan said poor leadership on the part of those in power remains a 'key causation to Liberia's under development'.

Bishop Duncan is the founder and general overseer of New Birth Spirit of Hope in Paynesville. Speaking to a group of people in Gbengbar Town, called on Liberians to avoid trading their votes for rice or cash during electioneering periods.

"Our Country is going backward. There is a lack of serious and responsible leadership in Liberia. There are no educational opportunities for our youths. Our people are living in abject poverty," he said.

He continued: "Many individuals come into leadership to exploit our people. During electioneering periods, some politicians come to you and distribute bags of rice and money. When you go ahead and elect them because of the bags of rice and money, you have sold your birthright. This must stop. The 2023 election is a critical one. We will continue to educate our people so that the right persons are elected to seek our people's interest. The decision taken will affect our children and grandchildren."

Bishop Augustus Duncan has been involved in the provision of scholarships to over 40 students and empowering women across District #6, Montserrado County. Recently, he led a massive sanitation exercise within the Rehab, VOA and ELWA communities along the Robert International Airport Road. The sanitation benefited many market places within those three communities.

Commenting on the condition of Montserrado-Electoral District #6 where he resides, the clergyman noted that the district is retrogressing due to the under representation of the current lawmaker, Representative Samuel Enders.

He added: "There is a need for our people to learn and be empowered. If you look at our District. It is taking a regression approach. Everyone has turned their backs on this District. Our youths are becoming wayward. There is no educational and employment opportunities. The District is filthy. All these things are happening because of under representation of the District. I want to assure you that this District will survive if you elect the right person."