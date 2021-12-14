Liberia: Champ Weah Features in County Sports Meet

Zwedru — The son of the Chief Patron of Sports President George Weah has made history for himself and the National County Sport Meet.

George Weah, Jr. on Sunday, December 12, 2021 became the first setting President son have fixture in the tournament since it started.

The tournament will be remembered for featuring the eldest son of the Sitting President of Liberia, also Chief Patron of Sports, President George Weah; Champ Weah.

The 34-year-old set the record when he fielded for Grand Kru County against Bong County in Group B second fixture in the 2021/2022 National County Sports Meet on Sunday at the Sanniquelie stadium in Nimba County.

Hearing that the son of Africa's only Ballon d'or Winner and now President of Liberia was playing in the County Sports Meet came with mix reaction from Liberian all over the world.

Some consider his presence in the tournament as joy to the hundreds of fans at the stadium as many expressed excitement seeing the President's son play in the County Meet, which his father did not feature in during his own playing days.

For some it was mockery for Weah Junior to play in the tournament who they say has nothing to offer Liberian Football.

They added that Timothy Weah who is a better player than his brother should be the one the Liberian leader need to bring to play in Liberia of for the National Team but he allow him play for the USA national team over Liberia.

According to Kolubah Zayzay president of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia the attacker who worn his father famous number 14 shirt had less influence on the match, but his presence created fear for the Bong back four in the early minutes of the match, but those fears died off later.

Champ's movement on and off the ball was something many at the stadium wanted to see, but his 64 minutes time in the match did not help Grand Kru county as they lost 1-0 to Bong County.

Many pundits say he could not produce anything better in the match because he was not acquainted with his team mates and style of play, and also not use to playing on a hard ground.

Champ Weah who had stints with top European Club's academies also played most part of the 64 minutes given him with pains in his leg.

He set up a team-mate with a beautiful cross on his 4th torch of the ball in the dying minutes of the 1st half, but that chance was wasted.

He was moved from the right flank to central forward position in the second half by Coach Mathew Julutweh, but the pains in his leg may have limited him further.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The intensity of the game in the second half seems to have added the burden on the 34-year-old who had to be replaced after series of medical attention.

Champ Weah was mistaken by some for Timothy Weah, his younger brother.

Meanwhile many Liberians have be arguing on the eligibility of Weah Jr, participation in the tournament but the National County Meet rules state that "Absolutely, there will be no former or current player who has played for the Senior National Team will not be permitted to participate in the National County Sports Meet (football).

Champ Weah has NEVER PLAYED for the senior national team. He was an unused substitute in the game away at Togo in 2017. He DIDN'T play. He is 100% ELIGIBLE to play the county meet.

The 2021/2022 edition of the National County Sports Meet when it come to an end in January, the 27th event would have been recorded as a memorable one according to pundits

This will be so because several strange events characterized the tournament.

Many of the memories include three of the hosts losing on the opening day and Nimba failing to win for the first time in both opening Kickball and football fixtures.