Nigeria: Buhari Replaces Sacked Power Minister, Reappoints INEC National Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Muazu Sambo as a minister-designate from Taraba State.

Mr Sambo is to replace the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, ex-agriculture minister.

Buhari also asked the Red Chamber to confirm the nominations of National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nominees are: Malam Mohammed Haruna (Niger) North Central - National Commissioner; Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu (Delta) - National Commissioner; Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia) South East National Commissioner; Maj. Gen. A.B. Alkali (retd.) (Adamawa), North East, National Commissioner.

Other are: Engr. Prof. Rada H. Gumus (Bayelsa), South South, National Commissioner; Mr. Sam Olumeko (Ondo) South West, National Commissioner; Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo) South West, Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Some of the INEC commissioners served during the first tenure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman, who was earlier reappointed by Buhari.

Buhari also requested the Senate to confirm nominees for National Population Commission (NPC) commissioners.

They are: Engr Benedict Opong (Akwa Ibom); Mrs Gloria Izofor Mni; Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi (Benue), Dr. Bala Haliru (Kebbi) and Dr Iyatayo Oyetunbi (Oyo).