Ghana: GRA Will Collect E-Levy, Not Private Company - - Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance has refuted allegations that a private company has been awarded a contract to collect the proposed Electronic levy (E-levy) on Mobile Money transactions, inward remittances and ATM withdrawals.

Instead, the Finance Ministry in a statement issued yesterday said the Ghana Revenue Authority is the state agency mandated to collect the levy at a cost that shall not exceed the standard cost of revenue mobilisation.

The Ministry's statement was in reaction to publications that suggested that a private company has been awarded a contract to collect the E-Levy.

"The attention of the Ministry of Finance has been drawn to social media publications claiming that government has dropped the allocation of GHC241,933,000 for the E Transaction Levy Services in the 2022 Budget and it will, therefore, not appear in the Appropriations Bill," the statement said.

"Additionally, the Ministry is aware of allegations making the rounds that a private company has been awarded a contract to collect the E-Levy. Another allegation is that the services of the said private company have now been abrogated.

"The Ministry of Finance wish to state that these allegations are all untrue.

"The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the state agency mandated to provide for the collection services, the cost of which shall not exceed the standard of revenue mobilisation as has always been the practice. This standard indicative cost is what is outlined in the budget. GRA will manage all discussions to ensure full deployment of their current platforms and resources for the collection of the E-Levy."