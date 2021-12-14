Tunisia: Social-Democratic Parties to Rally At Habib Bourguiba Avenue On December 17 to Defend Threatened Democracy (Ghazi Chaouachi)

Tunis/Tunisia — Democratic Current Party (Attayar) Secretary General Ghazi Chaouachi said on Tuesday that the three parties; the Democratic Current, Ettakatol and al-Joumhouri, will take to the Habib Bourguiba Avenue on December 17 to commemorate the anniversary of the outbreak of the revolution, to defend democracy under threat and to oppose any unilateral power or autocracy used by the President of the Republic.

During a meeting entitled "National Conference of Social Democratic Parties: Finding a Solution to the Crisis," Chaouchi called on all independent personalities to join this popular movement to "form a solid front to defend threatened democracy, devise a participatory roadmap and set up a government of national salvation with a project and with all the prerogatives for a return to the democratic process."

He underlined that the crisis that Tunisia is going through can only be solved through collective and participatory action, considering that the mistakes accumulated in the past do not justify a return to dictatorship and autocracy.

It is now necessary to move towards the rectification of the process and the establishment of a responsible democracy and an elite that guarantees the rights of the people, he said.