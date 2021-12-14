Ghana: GBF Boss Lamptey Urges Delegates to Vote Wisely

The incumbent President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey, has asked delegates to consider the credentials of candidates before voting them into office to stir the affairs of the federation.

According to him, there are too many instances where members seek election into office but disappear from the scene afterward and in the end, make no contribution towards the development of the sport.

He said this in a chat with the Times Sports yesterday ahead of the GBF's Elective Congress slated for Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr. Lamptey said he would seek re-election on the back of the good works under the current tenure which was climaxed by the bronze medal feat from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games through Samuel Takyi.

"There are so many people who come around at times like this. They force their way into the executive and when they encounter difficulties, they disappear. Those things must not happen this time."

"I want the delegates to be vigilant. They know the people they have worked with the past four years. There are those that have also worked hard but are not in the executive. On the election day, they should consider such persons. The GBF needs people that will be committed to its course."

Trumpeting his record, Mr. mentioned that under his administration, Ghana won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, bronze at the Africa Games in Morocco, qualified three boxers to the Tokyo Olympics, got eight boxers ranked in Africa and world and a bronze from the Tokyo Olympics.

He said his administration saw to the employment of coaches by the National Sports Authority (NSA), enrolled boxers and coaches on the National Youth Employment Agency support scheme for athletes and run several courses for the coaches and competitions to keep boxers active.

That aside, the GBF President also supported the Western and Northern regions with boxing equipment as part of a campaign to develop boxing in all the regions.

He said despite the financial problems, he has managed the federation with the few resources available and hopes to continue developing the sport by upgrading the capacities of the coaches and provide more avenues for the boxers to excel.

"If I am re-elected, we will see a continuation of the programmes to get our coaches upgraded. I will ensure we run Star One courses for our coaches and referees. There will also be courses for cutmen and paramedics."

He, therefore, urged the delegates to vote wisely to get the right personnel in office, adding that "a vote for me means continuity with the good works we have done so far."