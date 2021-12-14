Ghana: Ratify International Labour Organisation Convention 190 - AAG

Action Aid Ghana (AAG) has appealed to the government to take immediate steps to ratify the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 which seeks to end violence and harassment in the world of work.

AAG, an international non-governmental organisation, said the recent incident of the alleged sexual harassment was a classic example of why the government must ratify the ILO Convention 190.

"The alleged sexual harassment was unfortunately recorded during the 16-Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence," said Country Director of AGG, John Nkaw, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on the need for the government to rafity ILO Convention 190 as a signatory to the convention.

ILO Convention 190 is the first international treaty to recognise the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment.

The Convention was adopted in June 2019, by the International Labour Conference of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and came into force on 25 June 2021.

Mr Nkaw said Action Aid Ghana was concerned about the increasing rate of violence, harassment and assault against women and girls looking at the statistics from Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of Ghana.

"This would provide better protection for Ghanaians and address the gaps in some of the country's existing legislative and policy frameworks on violence and harassment."

Quoting figures on domestic violence and sexual harassment cases from the Ghana Police Service, he said as of August 2021, 31.9 per cent of women had faced at least one form of domestic violence -physical, economic, psychological, social or sexual.

"These statistics are alarming and are indicative of the worrying prevalence of violence against women in the country," Mr Nkaw, said.

He commended the Ghana Police Service for taking swift actions to ensure laws were enforced and the safety of Ghanaians, especially women, was protected.

Mr Nkaw admonished women's rights advocates, rights holders and the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the women who was allegedly assaulted received justice.

KINGSLEY ASARE