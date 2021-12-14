Ghana: KIC Launches New Programme With First Pitch in Agritech Challenge 'Pro' Competition

The Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), a non-profit organisation that invests in young entrepreneurs and small businesses, has held its first pitch in the 2021 AgriTech Challenge Pro Competition.

The competition is an acceleration program aimed at equipping existing start-ups with the right tools, funding, and support to bring their business ideas or products to market and prepare them to scale.

At the event, 25 start-ups pitched their business concepts to a distinguished panel of judges comprised Ghanaian business leaders and sector experts.

For the past five months, the start-ups have been working on their business plans with Kosmos Innovation Center staff supporting them with technical assistance, business coaching and mentorship.

As part of the training, the 25 startups conducted extensive market research journeys throughout Ghana and engaged industry stakeholders to collect data to inform their product development.

Those start-ups who do not qualify for the next stage of the AgriTech Challenge Pro Competition are eligible to join the Kosmos Innovation Center Fellowship, which offers networking opportunities, capacity-building programs, and coaching.

Chairman of the Kosmos Innovation Center's Board of Directors and Senior Vice President and Head of the Ghana Business Unit for Kosmos Energy, Mr. Joe Mensah said, "The Kosmos Innovation Center continues to develop Ghana's young entrepreneurs and challenge them to bring fresh thinking and innovation to the agricultural sector. With the new AgriTech Challenge Pro Competition, the KIC is expanding its offerings to more start-ups than ever before."