South Africa: Premier Bushy Maape Wishes President Cyril Ramaphosa a Speedy Recovery

press release

On behalf of the Government and the people of the North West, I wish to take this opportunity to extend our well wishes to his Excellency, the President of the Republic, Hon Cyril Ramaphosa following news of him testing positive for COVID 19.

As we wish President Ramaphosa a speedy recovery, we also wish to thank him for his leadership in choosing to make public his positive test and lead from the front in the country's efforts to respond to the new variant, Omicron.

President Ramaphosa's role in the frontline response to COVID 19 has been recognized in our country, continent and globally since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

We welcome the news that President Ramaphosa has presented with very mild symptoms, which is a clear indication that vaccines do work. We believe that vaccination offers the only viable option out of the pandemic towards a manageable health response. This will ultimately result in life returning to normalcy. This includes our economic and social activities.

As the President takes time off to recover in order to return to full service of our nation, we call on all people to support government programmes to receive vaccination, follow existing non-pharmaceutical protocols during this festive season.

We should not allow this festive season to delay our recovery any further.

We pledge our support to the Deputy President, Hon David Mabuza as he leads the following days of our response to Covid-19, together with the collective of the National Corona Virus Command Council, and all Provincial and District Command Councils across the Country.

Let's vaccinate, before we vibe this festive season!

Issued by Office of the Premier