South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Forest Village Housing Development in Eersteriver, Creating Local Job Opportunities

press release

The Forest Village Housing Development in Eersteriver, has created 1 155 local job opportunities, since the project commenced in January 2016.

With a budget of over R1 billion, the project is on track to create 4820 housing opportunities, for residents from the local Wards of 16, 17 and 108 as well as the Airport Precinct and N2 Gateway. To date it has already ensured that just over 3 000 beneficiaries could receive the keys to their homes, so that they can now live in an improved, safer and dignified manner.

Not only have these job opportunities been created, but in excess of R 110 million has been spent on local contractor development, so that the Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME's) could also be empowered with various and additional skills, while also obtaining industry knowledge.

A closer look at the breakdown in terms of targeted groups for empowerment and the creation of job opportunities, they are:

Persons with disabilities - 27

Young people - 603

Women - 233

Minister Simmers said: "This project has always sought to directly benefit the residents of these local Wards and targeted areas in more ways than one. My department is not only prioritising the improvement of people's the living conditions, but we're also committed to ensuring that empowerment through job creation and skills development occurs. This leads to more residents becoming economically active, and therefore able to provide for themselves and their families.

It is particularly pleasing to note that the bulk of the employment and empowerment opportunities have gone to historically disadvantaged individuals, as their development is a priority for us. This is part of the reason why we continue to spend in excess of 50% of our Human Settlement Development Grant on the development of our youth, women and persons living with a medically certified disability.

As the Western Cape Government, we will continue to support and empower all our historically disadvantaged individuals with an array of empowerment opportunities, so that they can forge their own path within the built environment".