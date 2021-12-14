South Africa: Sum of a Preacher Man (And Other 2021 Headlines, Volume II)

analysis

Mike Wills is a journalist and talk show host.

The sometimes bizarre - and often near-genius - world of modern-day headline writing (and the conundrum of why so many strange headlines are about either New Zealand or Nicki Minaj)

Six months ago, in these digital pages, I bemoaned the death of the great traditional headline. With the tightening of media budgets, the demise of the crusty sub-editor and the pervasive need to bait click, a clever, seductive headline has become a rare creature. I still collect them when they appear and have three gems for you from the second half of 2021.

Only bitter bothered as arbiter declares batter better - The Guardian's brilliant headline on cricket's decision to replace the word "batsman" with the gender-neutral "batter".

Sum of a preacher man - a typical classic from The Economist on an article about an extremely rich Nigerian pastor.

Avocado glut leaves Australian farmers crushed as prices hit guac bottom - smart wordplay from The Washington Post.

But the general decline of the great headline has forced me to shift from collecting fine examples to collecting bewildering ones. (Well, bewildering to me, at least.) And my digital vault for July to...