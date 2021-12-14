South Africa: Service Delivery Is a Direct Casualty of Government It Systems That Often Fail or Are Not Up to the Job

13 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sipho Ndaba

Sipho Ndaba is the head of specialised audits at the Auditor-General of South Africa.

The government continues to spend money on new and advanced IT systems to streamline its processes. However, due to significant system weaknesses, we could not rely on the transactions and data processed by many of these systems. These systems are vulnerable to misuse, abuse and fraud.

During his recent visit to Ghana, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of African governments investing in adequate, new information technology (IT) and upskilling their people as the world readies itself for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As the national audit office, we are encouraged by the President's latest call, as it bolsters our message that the government needs to improve its IT systems to adequately meet the needs of citizens. This is reflected in the 2020-21 Public Finance Management (PFMA) audit outcomes that the Auditor-General tabled in Parliament this month.

Government departments and entities use information systems to process critical business transactions and report on operational and financial performance.

Inadequate and failing IT systems often impede service delivery at key points, such as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), the Department of Home Affairs, the Post Office and health...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

