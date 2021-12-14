South Africa: How Non-Governmental Shelters Have Had to Adapt to a National State of Disaster

analysis

New research reveals the Department of Social Development's dependence on NGO shelters during Covid-19, and their tendency not to provide adequate support and funding despite this reliance.

"The first client I got was this woman from Hanover Park. That day ... and I think right at the beginning of lockdown, everybody was still unsure about how things were going to work... it took us a day [to place her]" - A community activist who facilitated women's access to shelters in the Western Cape, interviewed as part of the broader Heinrich Böll Foundation Study

Globally, in times of crisis, gender-based violence tends to escalate, placing increased demand on services for survivors. Disaster is by its very nature disruptive, but the needs of survivors of gender-based violence remain the same.

When the National State of Disaster was declared in March 2020 and the country entered a strict lockdown, gender-based violence activists and service providers in South Africa braced for an expected increase in violence. Women in violent relationships would be locked in their homes with the most common perpetrator of domestic violence in South Africa -- a current or former intimate partner. New research launched by the Heinrich Böell Foundation on 2...