Ghana: Asantehene's Commemorative Gold Coin Launched

Kumasi — Commemorative gold coins of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, have been launched to celebrate his outstanding contribution to the peace, stability and development of the country over the last 22 years.

This is the first time non-circulating commemorative coins are being issued in Ghana. It is not a legal tender.

The coins are 99.9 per cent assay at 24 carat fine gold, with a diameter of 37mm and weight of 31.104 grammes each.

While the face bears the image of the Asantehene with the Adinkra symbols, "Bi Nka Bi and Mpatafo," symbols of peace, harmony and reconciliation, the back or the reverse has the image of the Golden Stool (Sika Dwa).

Proceeds from the 20,000 minted coins that would be auctioned is to be used to establish a multi-purpose cultural resource centre in Kumasi to promote activities relating to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.

Among the dignitaries present to grace the occasion included the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Dr Said Y.M. Deraz, Executive Chairman, Gold Coast Refinery, Chief Justice, Justice Annin Yeboah, Minister of Trade and Industries, Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen and other government officials.

It is recalled, the Bank of Ghana (BOG) gave the authorisation to Gold Coast Refinery Limited to mint the commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Asantehene for his outstanding contribution to the peace, stability and development of the country.

In February 2020, he became the first person to receive the 'Pillar of Peace Award' in recognition of the efforts that he put into restoring peace to the kingdom of Dagbon which spanned nearly two decades.

He led a process to resolve a standoff between the government and labour unions of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2018.

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) collaborated with an Accra-based Ghanaian business solutions provider, the E On 3 Group, to launch the gold coins.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, said the Asantehene's influential role in the sustenance of peace in Ghana, especially under the Fourth Republic, would forever be remembered.

He had actively worked in diverse ways to give peace a meaning, the Vice President noted, citing how the Asantehene led the committee of eminent chiefs to restore peace to Dagbon after some decades of chieftaincy dispute.

"Otumfuo Osei Tutu is a pillar of peace, and an asset, not only to Asanteman, but the entire nation," Dr Bawumia indicated.

The Asantehene, on his part advised politicians to, at all times, be tolerant of divergent views and embrace compromises in order to deepen democratic governance in the country.

"As national and international problems become more complex, nations are finding that the smart and prudent way is to seek the convergence of different points of view.

"Thus across many jurisdictions today, one word has come to symbolise the lifeblood and the soul of democracy. It is called compromise," the Asantehene mentioned.

Dr Addison said the Bank of Ghana was proud to be associated with the programme hence it did not hesitate to give the authorisation for the coin to be minted.

He insisted that the coins are not legal tender and that no one should misconstrue that.

After unveiling the coins, Mr Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman, KGL Group, made the first offer of GH¢1million.

Vice President Bawumia offered GH¢100,000.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Chief Executive of Kumasi Asante Kotoko offered GH¢66,000.

Dr Deraz added his voice to the praise of the Asantehene for his efforts in ensuring peace and harmony in the country.