Ghana: Dr Ato Arthur Constructs Ghc 350,000 Day Care Centre to Mark 60th Birthday Celebration

The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has initiated a project to construct a Day Care Centre at Saaman Berase Catholic Primary School in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality.

Costing GHC350,000, the facility is expected to contribute towards the development of education in the area.

The construction of the facility was to commemorate his 60th birthday celebration.

Dr Arthur has also presented 100 half pieces of cloth to the aged and widows at Abrem Berase in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality.

Prior to that, he presented printers to the Ankaful Mental Basic School.

As part of the programme to mark his 60th birthday, he organised a tree planting exercise with members of the Abrem Berase community.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, during the presentation, said the presentation was to recognise the contribution of the aged, especially mothers, towards the development of the community.

He said the series of activities initiated was part of his efforts to give back what the community had offered him and said the journey had not been that easy.

Dr Arthur also donated books, mathematical sets and some tools to the best junior high school and primary students in the area.

He appreciated the support, love and affection that the chiefs, residents and religious leaders of the area had shown him.

The Head of Local Government Service urged the youth in the area to be disciplined and work hard to be able to achieve great things in the future.

Nana Brakwa Agyei IV, Ankobeahene of Abrem Berase, who presented some gifts to Dr Arthur expressed appreciation to him for the numerous things he was doing for the area.

He noted that Dr Arthur had contributed significantly towards the development of the area.

He had supported the area with the provision of a clinic, computers for schools and other things.

He appealed for the construction of the road network in the area to facilitate movement of farm products and residents.

A football match was played between the old players of Asanti Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs.

Caption: Dr Nana Ato Arthur (right) presenting the cloth to one of the beneficiaries.