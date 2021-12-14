Ghana: Community Children's Library Project Launched

The Calvary Baptist Church over the weekend launched its Community Children's Library Project International (CCLPI) in Accra.

It was launched under the theme "Empowerment through Literacy," the project is to enable children access to read on their own reading freely with the guidance of instructors.

The project is to be extended to other churches, schools, institutions, communities, and other areas where libraries are needed.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Director of the CCLPI, Mrs. Joana Deegbe noted that the project which began 22 years at the Church's Adabraka branch, went beyond a traditional library where books were borrowed and read by beneficiaries.

"The project goes a step further to make sure children are able to read," she added.

"Reading leads to academic excellence and opens many doors. Some research says reading slows the progress of Alzheimer's disease," she emphasised.

Mrs. Deegbe underscored that the project benefited not less than 500 who have progressed to higher institutions of learning and are now in fields such as medicine, banking, and languages amongst others.

She urged all and sundry to revive their reading culture by making it a point to read as much as possible in order to widen their scope of knowledge.

"May it not be said that if you want to hide anything from a Ghanaian hide it in a book. You and I can change the narrative for both our children and ourselves," she added.

Mrs Deegbe called on all well-meaning individuals, organisations, and stakeholders to get on board and support the initiatives to enable it to achieve its goals