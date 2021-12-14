Ghana: Legon Cities Coach Laments Over Quality of Officiating in GPL

14 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Assistant Coach of Legon Cities, Abdul Rahim Bashiru says the poor performance of referees is robbing the Ghana Premier League (GPL) of its beauty.

"Officiating is very bad and frustrating; it is robbing Ghanaians the beauty of the league and the good work coaches are doing with the players."

Speaking at a post-match conference after watching his side draw goalless with visiting Berekum Chelsea at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, coach Bashiru said the performance of the officials leaves much to be desired.

"Coaches are hired to work and show their quality and get results from games. We are judged by that but when such results are affected by bad officiating, it puts our jobs in danger."

According to him, this is a problem that must be addressed because he was not the only one complaining about bad officiating.

"It has become rampant and if nothing is done about it, may get out of hand."

On the match, the former FC Utebo of Zaragoza Under-15 coach, said his side had a bad day.

"We needed the three points badly; it is having a negative effect on the players and their play."

"The next game is against Medeama SC; we would regroup and put our best foot forward to get a favourable result in faraway Tarkwa, he further stated.

