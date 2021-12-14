South Africa: Eastern Cape Cabinet Supports Shell's Wild Coast Seismic Survey

analysis

The news comes after widespread protests by environmental activists across the country, a failed court case and another interdict on the cards calling for Shell to halt the survey.

With the Amazon Warrior survey ship already carrying out seismic blasting off the Wild Coast in search of oil and gas, the Eastern Cape Executive Council has supported the seismic survey by Shell and suggested that it will be conducted in a manner that minimises harm to the environment.

Last week, Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, said the Cabinet had affirmed that exploring sustainable developments is critical if the province is to shift from being one that sends labour to other provinces, to one that creates economic opportunities for its citizens.

"Shell will be invited to brief the Cabinet on the project," she said.

On Monday afternoon, Pam Ntaka, a spokesperson for Shell Downstream South Africa, confirmed that the survey is under way.

