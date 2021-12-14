South Africa's Most Exciting Startups - 2021 Edition

analysis

The lockdowns, load shedding and looting of 2021 hardly encouraged entrepreneurs' recovery after the recession of 2020. But sometimes environments of uncertainty lead to the birth of great businesses.

The winners of South Africa's Top 5 Most Exciting Startups competition all had one thing in common - their humanity and social conscience. Beyond the effort to address a pressing need in society, there was little else in common. Ranging from smart insurance, technology for the deaf and innovative education for coders to trailblazing artisanal spirits, flexible wage solutions, space technology, online education and sneaker-cleaning products, there seemed no end to the innovation encompassed by the 12 companies shortlisted for the awards.

Every year, Heavy Chef, a not-for-profit company devoted to supporting and growing a community of entrepreneurs, together with Xero and PayFast, calls the SA entrepreneur ecosystem to nominate its finest startups. This year more than 500 startup companies were nominated for the awards. A startup, says Heavy Chef CEO Fred Roed, must have been trading for seven years or less, and must have some intellectual property or technology it calls its own. "We are not looking for supermarkets here," he says.

Previous winners include Yoco, SweepSouth, LifeCheque and Bathu....