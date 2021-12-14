South Africa's Most Exciting Startups - 2021 Edition

13 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The lockdowns, load shedding and looting of 2021 hardly encouraged entrepreneurs' recovery after the recession of 2020. But sometimes environments of uncertainty lead to the birth of great businesses.

The winners of South Africa's Top 5 Most Exciting Startups competition all had one thing in common - their humanity and social conscience. Beyond the effort to address a pressing need in society, there was little else in common. Ranging from smart insurance, technology for the deaf and innovative education for coders to trailblazing artisanal spirits, flexible wage solutions, space technology, online education and sneaker-cleaning products, there seemed no end to the innovation encompassed by the 12 companies shortlisted for the awards.

Every year, Heavy Chef, a not-for-profit company devoted to supporting and growing a community of entrepreneurs, together with Xero and PayFast, calls the SA entrepreneur ecosystem to nominate its finest startups. This year more than 500 startup companies were nominated for the awards. A startup, says Heavy Chef CEO Fred Roed, must have been trading for seven years or less, and must have some intellectual property or technology it calls its own. "We are not looking for supermarkets here," he says.

Previous winners include Yoco, SweepSouth, LifeCheque and Bathu....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X