South Africa: 'You Haven't Seen the Back of Me Yet,' Says Retired Cape Town Police General André Lincoln At Event to Honour Him

Major-General André Lincoln retired at the end of October after decades in the police service. This weekend, residents in Cape Town honoured him at an event in Bishop Lavis.

Major-General André Lincoln inspired a fellow police officer to start reading books, instilled the importance of discipline in another and made time to hear from mothers whose children had been killed in gang violence

He is also an avid biker and a father who encouraged loud family lunches on a Sunday with a soundtrack from the likes of Marvin Gaye and Nina Simone.

Many anecdotes about Lincoln were shared during a community-organised event in his honour at the Bishop Lavis sportsfield in Cape Town on Sunday.

Lincoln, up until recently the Western Cape's Anti-Gang Unit head, who was in the 1990s appointed by Nelson Mandela to head an elite investigative unit, turned 60 on 28 October and officially retired at the end of that month.

On his last workday, the South African Police Service held a small ceremony marking his retirement.

And on Sunday, community members, former colleagues, members of the biking fraternity and his relatives gathered for the community event in his honour.

A number of security officers were present,...