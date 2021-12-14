South Africa: Acclimatising to Alt Season - Part 3 - How to Invest in an Alt Season

14 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Revix

Welcome to part three of our series of articles designed to help you understand alt seasons, a stage in the crypto price cycle when altcoins outperform Bitcoin. It's an exciting time for the crypto investor, and given the amount of evidence suggesting that an alt season may be incoming, getting up to speed will place you in good stead to make the most of it.

In part one, we discussed the fact that altcoins now account for $1.3 trillion worth of the total crypto market cap of $2.2 trillion. We examined how entire ecosystems of software and applications have been developed on top of the key altcoin technologies like Ethereum, Solana and BNB and we promised to show you some key indicators to look out for when trying to decide if an alt season is on the cards.

Part two looked at some key metrics to keep an eye on when trying to predict the dawn of an alt season. We saw how Bitcoin dominance has been on a sharp downward trend since the beginning of 2021. We looked at the influence of Bitcoin investor sentiment as indicated by the Bitcoin fear and greed index and we looked at how...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X