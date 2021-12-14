Guinea: Kaba Diawara Appointed New Guinea Coach

Former Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain player Kaba Diawara has been appointed head coach of Guinea one month to the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The French-born Guinea former international was temporarily appointed head coach of the Syli Nationale following the departure of Frenchman Didier Six about a month ago.

Six was relieved off his duties after an abysmal showing in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

The Syli Nationale finished 3rd on the Group I standings as they failed to secure a single win in six matches, drawing four times and losing twice to group winners Morocco.

Sega Diallo, the vice President of Guinea FA Normalization Committee, confirmed Diawara will lead the team into the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations which takes place in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February 2022.

The 45-year-old former striker made 10 appearances for Arsenal in 1999 after signing from Girondins de Bordeaux.

He went on to play for Olympique Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain before making six appearances on loan spell at West Ham United.

Diawara also had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers, Stade Rennais, OGC Nice, Racing Ferrol before retiring in July 2011.

Guinea will be counting on Liverpool star Naby Keita, Mady Camara and Mohamed Bayo at Africa's biggest football tournament in Cameroon.

Syli Nationale are based in Group B with Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi.