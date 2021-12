Sudan: 36 Players in Sudan's Provisional Afcon Squad

Burhan Tia, newly appointed Sudan coach, announced a provisional 36-man squad for the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Tia was appointed Sudan coach a few days ago, after the dismissal of French Hubert Velud, following Sudan's exit from the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 currently being held in Qatar.

The provisional list included just one player who plays outside Sudan, Athar Attahir defender of Egyptian side Smouha Al-Masry, while the rest of the list came entirely from the local league.

Sudan will play in Group D of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, alongside Nigeria, Guinea Bissau and Egypt.

Sudan will start their campaign against Guinea-Bissau on January 11, before facing Nigeria on January 15, and concluding its group matches against neighboring Egypt on January 19.

Provisional Squad:

Ali Abu Ashreen, Ishag Adam, Wali Al-Din Khidr, Abdul Razzaq Yaqoub, Juma Abbas, Muhammad Abdul Rahman, Akram Al-Hadi, Salah Nimr, Imad Al-Sinni, Mustafa Karshoum, Muhammad Al-Rashid, Al-Jazouli Noah, Dia Al-Din Mahjoub, Muhammad Abdullah Hussein, Mazen Muhammedin, Sheikh Muhammad, Muhammad Kasri, Suleiman Zakaria, Athar Al-Tahir, Ahmad Al-Fateh, Sharif Omar, Muhammad Hassoun, Awad Zayed, Ali Muhammad Nour, Mutawakkil Adam Suleiman, Musab Al-Sharif, Muhammad Al-Mundhir, Al-Sadiq Hassan Musa, Amjad Ismail, Mojtaba Al-Murdi, Mustafa Ahmed, Muhammad Al-Hajj, Captain Bashir, Muayyad Aydin, Suleiman Hamid.