Somalia: Poll Commission Urges Three States to Fast-Track Lower House Elections

The Federal Election Implementation Team (FEIT) has urged three regional governments to expedite the lower house polls after a missed deadline.

In a statement, the election commission implored upon the region of Puntland, Jubaland and HirShabellle to fast-track the election of the Lower House.

The commission gave a 48-hour deadline to the three regional states to report on the obstacles to holding parliamentary elections.

The move came barely 24 hours after Chairman of the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT), Mohamed Hassan Irro has dismissed calls from the Council of the Presidential Candidates to halt the electoral process, insisting that the process will continue but flaws will be corrected.

The chairman asked the CPC to have faith in the electoral commissions overseeing the electoral process. His remarks are in response.