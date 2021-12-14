South Africa: Vaccine Mandate Issue Heads for the Constitutional Court in Key Test of Public Health Rights

analysis

Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the then Vista University, Soweto Campus.

Claims are made daily by casual observers, political commentators and legal scholars alike on the hotly debated issue of vaccine mandates. It is long overdue for the Constitutional Court to weigh in on the matter.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the protection of human rights faces one of its greatest tests as a serious bulwark of public health rights. The contested terrain continues to be about mandatory vaccinations. The highest court in the land, the Constitutional Court, is about to be seized with the opportunity to provide leadership on the constitutionality of mandatory vaccination policies.

Several interest groups, including unions and human rights bodies, have announced plans to approach the court for clarity on the matter.

Interestingly, the state seems to be disinterested in joining the battle before the apex court, according to some reports. However,...