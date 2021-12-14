South Africa: Bonteheuwel Residents Say Police Minister Bheki Cele Must Show Some Mettle in Wake of Another Gangland Killing

analysis

Residents in gang-infested areas in the Cape Flats are fed up with empty promises from the minister of police. They want the SA Police Service to show that it can go toe to toe with gangsters wreaking havoc in their communities.

On Sunday, one day ahead of Police Minister Bheki Cele's annual countrywide Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour, the minister said: "I'm sure the police will give criminals a hard time and squeeze out the space for anyone with criminal intent."

But in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats, Cele's words rang hollow. On Sunday night, two shots rang out in Citrus Street. Residents ran out of their homes to see the lifeless body of 29-year-old Veronique Jacobs lying on the pavement, with her six-year-old daughter screaming hysterically over her.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said Jacobs was caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs, The Funkies and The Playboys, and was hit by a bullet meant for a gangster.

A mother of three told Maverick Citizen: "I heard two shots... I ran to the gate and saw a woman holding her breast. A little girl shouted, 'Mommy, please run, mommy please run'.

"The woman collapsed. The little girl started screaming...