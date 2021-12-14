South Africa: Bonteheuwel Residents Say Police Minister Bheki Cele Must Show Some Mettle in Wake of Another Gangland Killing

13 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Residents in gang-infested areas in the Cape Flats are fed up with empty promises from the minister of police. They want the SA Police Service to show that it can go toe to toe with gangsters wreaking havoc in their communities.

On Sunday, one day ahead of Police Minister Bheki Cele's annual countrywide Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour, the minister said: "I'm sure the police will give criminals a hard time and squeeze out the space for anyone with criminal intent."

But in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats, Cele's words rang hollow. On Sunday night, two shots rang out in Citrus Street. Residents ran out of their homes to see the lifeless body of 29-year-old Veronique Jacobs lying on the pavement, with her six-year-old daughter screaming hysterically over her.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said Jacobs was caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs, The Funkies and The Playboys, and was hit by a bullet meant for a gangster.

A mother of three told Maverick Citizen: "I heard two shots... I ran to the gate and saw a woman holding her breast. A little girl shouted, 'Mommy, please run, mommy please run'.

"The woman collapsed. The little girl started screaming...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X