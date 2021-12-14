South Africa Breaches 30 Percent Positivity Rate As Covid-19 Cases Soar

analysis

On Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 13,992 new active cases and another 11 deaths due to Covid-19 complications.

Monday's coronavirus test results registered close to one in three as positive while the fourth wave of Covid-19 continued to gain momentum in South Africa.

It is expected that the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet this week to decide on the possibility of introducing more restrictions on movement and gatherings in light of the outbreak.

On Friday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the council would meet on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Most of the new cases were in Gauteng (6,711) followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 2,715. On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 6,242 new cases.

There were a further 422 Covid-related hospital admissions from Sunday to Monday, taking the total to 6,198.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that as of Monday, 4.7 million people in the province had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 3.9 million people had been fully vaccinated.

She said there were 2,593 people with Covid-related symptoms in Gauteng...