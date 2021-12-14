South Africa: The Pandemic Is Helping to Fuel Property Purchases, Especially in the Luxury Segment

analysis

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa's housing market has become a bright spot in the economy. According to figures from property analytics firm Lightstone, there were about 128,000 homes sold in the first six months of 2021. This is the highest number of homes sold over the past five years.

Buying a house isn't what it used to be.

Before the pandemic, many homeowners were downsizing, trading their big homes with pools for smaller abodes for financial reasons or because they have too much space after becoming empty nesters.

But the opposite has happened during the pandemic. Buyers are moving into larger homes and relocating from urban areas to more tranquil parts of the country -- especially smaller towns in the countryside.

Industry players call this the "zoom boom" trend, which refers to a relocation fuelled by an increase in the number of people working remotely, making it possible for them to live in areas that were traditionally considered as retirement or holiday destinations.

After more than a year of cabin fever-inducing lockdowns, large homes with sprawling outdoor space have become appealing to buyers.

