South Africa: Going Nowhere Together - Confusion Reigns As Qatar Airways Suspends SA Flights Again

The unexplained decision by the airline affects flights from South Africa and four other southern Africa countries, mere days after booking had been reopened.

Qatar Airways has suspended flights from South Africa and four other African countries, just days after reopening bookings for outbound passenger flights.

The Doha-based airline continued with flights to South Africa following the identification of Omicron, but passengers weren't allowed to board Qatar flights in South Africa, and Qatar Airlines flew its planes back to the Middle East without passengers.

On Friday, Qatar Airlines announced that it would be resuming outbound passenger flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town. However, on Sunday its website noted that it would no longer be accepting passengers travelling from five southern African countries.

The U-turn came as Bloomberg and UK media such as the Daily Mail and The Telegraph reported that the controversial UK Red List could be scrapped this week and replaced with Covid-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers, just weeks after it was implemented. Bloomberg reported that the UK could announce the removal of all 11 countries from its Red List as soon as Tuesday, ending mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers

