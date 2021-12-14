South Africa: An Alternative Vaccine Strategy for Middle-Income Countries

analysis

A mixture of Chinese-manufactured vaccines and mRNA boosters may be an option worth exploring in South Africa.

China is the world's largest exporter of Covid vaccines. As of early November, it had exported some 1.5 billion doses. Those exports are dwarfed by China's domestic consumption, with 2.5 billion doses administered.

A total of 8 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, so China has used over 30% of all doses and manufactured roughly half. The chart of global vaccine administration reveals a simple fact: when China's vaccination capacity is under-utilised, global vaccine rollout slows.

The fastest route to accelerated global vaccination, and to ending vaccine inequity, is to use this enormous manufacturing capacity efficiently.

The Chinese vaccines have been viewed as less desirable than their Western counterparts, particularly the highly-coveted mRNA vaccines. This is due in part to lower efficacy -- Sinovac's efficacy at preventing infection was reported by the World Health Organization as 51%, which is the lowest reported of any of the vaccines on the market. Sinopharm's efficacy was reported as 79%, superior to Oxford-AstraZeneca, and to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but still far short of the >90% efficacies initially reported for the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer...