South Africa: An Alternative Vaccine Strategy for Middle-Income Countries

13 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neil Thomas Stacey

A mixture of Chinese-manufactured vaccines and mRNA boosters may be an option worth exploring in South Africa.

China is the world's largest exporter of Covid vaccines. As of early November, it had exported some 1.5 billion doses. Those exports are dwarfed by China's domestic consumption, with 2.5 billion doses administered.

A total of 8 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, so China has used over 30% of all doses and manufactured roughly half. The chart of global vaccine administration reveals a simple fact: when China's vaccination capacity is under-utilised, global vaccine rollout slows.

The fastest route to accelerated global vaccination, and to ending vaccine inequity, is to use this enormous manufacturing capacity efficiently.

The Chinese vaccines have been viewed as less desirable than their Western counterparts, particularly the highly-coveted mRNA vaccines. This is due in part to lower efficacy -- Sinovac's efficacy at preventing infection was reported by the World Health Organization as 51%, which is the lowest reported of any of the vaccines on the market. Sinopharm's efficacy was reported as 79%, superior to Oxford-AstraZeneca, and to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but still far short of the >90% efficacies initially reported for the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X