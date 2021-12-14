South Africa: We See You - in Honour of the Unrecognised and Out-of-Sight People of the Year

analysis

A new expert report, published on Monday, finds that 'approximately 70% to 80% of South Africa's population lives in precarious and insecure conditions with little prospect of any relief in the foreseeable future'. While the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated these conditions, 'these features are endemic and long-term in nature and have not responded to government interventions implemented to date'.

If you are poor, 2021 was a bad year. The state reneged on many of its duties to the most vulnerable among us, by cutting budgets for health, basic education and many social services. A few thousand rand can make a big difference to millions of lives - a hot meal, a shelter, a dignified job - yet billions were sequestered into private pockets (or offshore bank accounts.)

We should ask - but rarely do - how many people survive their poverty on a day-to-day basis?

If we did we would see an army of activists, people who make the greatest contribution to society, but are often the quietest and least visible. They don't boast on Twitter or Facebook, howl over radio stations, crow through the media. Yet they are the glue that holds our society together during an endemic humanitarian...