South Africa: Five Held for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms

14 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As part of efforts to ensure a safe festive season, Gauteng Traffic Police have arrested five people for the alleged possession of two unlicensed firearms.

"The confiscation of the illegal firearms augurs well in our quest to create a safer province, since most of them are used in the commission of serious and violent crimes," Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested on Monday during a stop and search operation conducted on the N12 freeway in Zuurbekom as part of the Safer Festive Season operations.

The suspects comprising of one foreign national and four South Africans aged between 29 and 41 years were intercepted while driving a silver Ford Mondeor sedan.

The Gauteng Traffic Police has commended the officers for the swift arrest of the alleged criminals and for ensuring that Gauteng citizens are and feel safe during the heightened festive season period.

After the arrest, the suspects were detained at Bekkersdal police station. They are expected to appear in Westonaria Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face charges relating to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police calls upon the general public to work closely with the law enforcement authorities to expose criminal elements in their respective spaces to ensure a safer festive season," Maremane said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X