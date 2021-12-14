South Africa: 'Too Early to Know' - Scientists Still Studying Characteristics and Transmissibility of Omicron Variant

13 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

While it is accepted that coronaviruses are partially transmitted through droplets, but can also be airborne, scientists need to do more research to find out whether this differs with the Omicron variant.

It is too early to tell if the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is transmitted differently from the ones that came before it, Professor Cheryl Cohen, co-head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said last week.

"People are definitely in too much of a hurry. Even preliminary data that are being released need discussion, review and critical assessment. If we allow for this time and exchange, we will slowly get to some of the answers," she said.

There has been much speculation about the transmission of Omicron since an article appeared in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, stating that a traveller from Hong Kong, one of the first to be identified as having been infected with the Omicron variant, appeared to have transmitted the virus to a fully vaccinated traveller staying in a room across the corridor -- suggesting transmission despite strict quarantine precautions.

"It is too early to know the physical viral characteristic differences between Omicron compared to...

