Kenya: New Dawn Beckons for Local Football, but Let's Stay Woke

A few days ago, the High Court quashed the ousted Football Kenya Federation's case against the caretaker committee.

The committee shall continue to run the game until the next hearing sometime in mid-January. We raise our hats and toast to that.

The local league also began in earnest last weekend and even the former FKF president was spotted watching the match between the Kenya Police team and his Kariobangi Sharks.

It was a good game and his presence at the match itself was a clear indication to us that the league must go on and that there should be no more resentment and sabotage.

I have received many letters saying that this column has pinned too much hope on the so-called caretaker committee and that we should be wary of these appointees.

I assure these understandably pessimistic people that this committee, even if it works at only 20 percent efficiency, is much better than the rotting flesh that was beyond curing and was going to kill us.

Those who think the committee should have been composed solely of former footballers and coaches and people connected to football do not get the point at all.

It is not football system that is in question here; it is not formation on the field of play at all; it is management that is required and that is what we have now.

We would even have preferred that the caretaker committee be composed of people who know nothing at all about the game! That their ignorance of how football is played be of paramount importance.

We need people that can be trusted and have the ability to sell our game and pull in as much resources as possible so that we develop up from this pit.

Squabbling in local sports organisations has been the bane of our existence in this country. Those delegates from all counties that are usually openly bribed and vote with their stomachs should at this time rethink their stance.

The next FKF elections shall only be worthwhile if those types realise they are the worst problem in this country.

It is time former players gunned for the top positions in the federation. We have only been able to attract the worst among us for these posts.

We are aware of the financial drawbacks that have hampered their campaigns but they should unite behind each other and do something about it.

The seamless running of football we are seeing now under the committee should continue and when murmurings about them begin, we shall boldly chastise them.

We only side with the good in this column. The bad guys must be slashed without pity!

The government has acted in the best interest of the nation and any ban from the international football body will be a very thoughtless and annoying thing.

We doubt that Fifa shall be that stupid. We must go on without fear.