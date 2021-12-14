Uganda: Kayunga By-Election - NUP's Zaake Beaten to Pulp By Museveni's Security Detail

MP Francis Zaake has allegedly been beaten by President Museveni's Special Forces Command (SFC) security detail.

According to an eyewitness' account, Zaake was trying to drive past the last presidential convoy's car, before he was cut off and beaten.

"He wanted to cut off the convoy and the last jeep "served" him," an eyewitness, whose name we shall withhold told Nile Post.

Sources in the NUP camp have also confirmed the incident, and said that the Mityana legislator has been rushed to a hospital in Jinja for treatment.

The NUP camp said that Zaake was beaten "badly" and his situation is worrying.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine said in a tweet that "violence" was meted out to several of their leaders, not just Zaake.

Violence meted out on our leaders in Kayunga. Several severely injured. Hon. @ZaakeFrancis has been badly beaten by SFC soldiers and he's now currently admitted at a hospital in Jinja. The most critical question to #DictatorMuseveni- if you fear elections, why organise them? pic.twitter.com/e8k6TuSv37

-- BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 14, 2021

Earlier, Kyagulanyi reported that his security guard and gardener were also arrested from his home in Magere, Wakiso District.

The developments come at a time when both Kyagulanyi, whose whereabouts are not known yet and president Museveni, are expected in Kayunga to headline campaign meetings of their party candidates in the Kayunga District chairperson by-election.