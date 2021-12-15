Zimbabwe: Olinda, Tytan Wedding On the Cards

14 December 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

United Kingdom-based celebrity couple, Olinda Chapel and Njabulo "Tytan" Nkomo are set to renew their wedding vows on July 2, 2022.

The couple had ended their initial union in August 2019, before reuniting early this year, after Tytan cited domestic abuse and a cocktail of unspecified events that occurred as the driving force to their breakdown.

In a statement currently making rounds on social media, the couple alluded that they went through a 'test' but their love for each other has prevailed.

"On our wedding day, we vowed to level each other forever. These vows were tested. But our enduring love for one another has prevailed. So we come on this day to make a fresh start as we renew our vows to love and honour each other and re-affirm our love for each other," reads the statement.

Earlier this year, Olinda hinted on having another baby with Tytan after their reunion. Taking to Facebook, she wrote, "I have an ask kana vanhu vakamborambana, vodzokerana. Zvinoita here kungotangidza patsva. New roora, new wedding, new mwana (I have a question, if a couple reunites after divorcing is it ok to start anew paying the brideprice all over again, rewedding and having another baby)."

