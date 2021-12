Nigeria: I'm Going to Have Hard Time Without Eagles - Rohr

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that he will have hard time without being in the midst of the Super Eagles' players following his sack as the head coach.

He further tipped the three-time African champions to perform credibly well at next month's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to be staged in Cameroon.

While Rohr understandably feels let down with the timing and the manner of his sack, he has nonetheless kept faith in the abilities of his former team to do well at Africa's flagship football tournament.

"It's a huge frustration, but I don't want to argue, it's not my style," Rohr told AFP.

"I'm convinced that they will have a very good CAN because the team is in place and this very united group is ready for the challenges that await it."

The delayed 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament will be held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6 with the Super Eagles campaigning from Group D where they have been pitched alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

The Super Eagles will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title against seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, on January 11.

This is before going on to face 1970 champions Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, who are making a third appearance in the competition.

While Rohr is looking ahead to the next chapter in his managerial career which has seen him transverse the length and breadth of Africa, he admits he would miss the several Nigerian players he has bonded with since August 2016 when he was hired.

I'm going to have a hard time doing without these great players and this very united staff, but the environment is not always favourable, we cannot control everything," Rohr said.