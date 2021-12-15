Nigeria, Russia, 42 Others Join Forces to Fight Racial Discrimination, Inhuman Treatment

Nigeria and the Russia have joined league of nations championing the fight against at racism, discrimination and inhuman treatment of peoples across the globe.

This follows a growing concern about the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

In a bid to drum the sad reality to the attention of the world, Russia rallied the support of friendly allies like Nigeria and forty two (42) others.

Guided by the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and other relevant human rights instrument, presented a motion before the United Nations, which was subsequently passed on 8th November, 2021, condemning all forms of actions that can impede the fundamental human rights of others.

Friends of Russia, who supported the motion are: Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Central African Republic, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mali, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russian Federation, South Africa, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Viet Nam and Zimbabwe.

In a report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexey Shebarshin, Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, said report is a follow-up of the Ministry's efforts to draw attention to the manifestation in foreign countries of various forms of glorification of the Nazi movement, Neo-Nazism, racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

The report said "We regret to state that in 2020, instead of commemorating together the memorable date of the 75th Anniversary of Victory over Nazism in the Second World War, humanity witnessed unprecedented cynical campaigns to rewrite and falsify the period of history associated with that war.

"It is also a shame that the current year 2021, which marks the anniversary of an important milestone in the development of modern international law, sees the same and even more active attempts and examples of "historical aggression".

"This October we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sentencing of the International Military Tribunal to try and punish the main war criminals of the European Axis countries (Nuremberg Tribunal). This sentence outlawed the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Nazis and their accomplices, and also condemned the leaders of the Nazi regime.

"The Nuremberg legacy is of great importance for defending the historical truth, resisting in a well-argued manner to the attempts to revise the results of the Second World War and countering the glorification of Nazi criminals. It is for this reason that attempts are being made to erase it from the memory of people.

"Certainly, it is not yesterday that such attempts were launched by a number of countries. The argumentation used for their deplorable activities is also far from being a novelty. All this comes down to a systemic policy of falsification and distortion of history, to the attempts to revise the results of the Second World War and to belittle, and sometimes even pervert, the role and place of the USSR in the Victory over Nazism and Fascism.

"Quite indicative in this regard is the situation with the imposed thesis on equalizing the responsibility of the Nazi regime recognized as criminal by the Nuremberg Tribunal and of the State that was one of the main participants in the anti-Hitler coalition and a UN founder. Such rhetoric is often found in the vocabulary of foreign politicians.

"At the same time, there are optional references to the past, selective omission of such mean episodes of European history as the Anschluss of Austria, the Munich Agreement and the German attack on Poland, which led to the outbreak of the Second World War.

"Major concerns arise from the growing cynical whitewashing of war criminals and their accomplices - those who created and put into practice the theory of racial superiority - in some Member States of the European Union, the US, Canada and Ukraine. Those who collaborated with the Nazis are declared participants in the national liberation movements who fought for the "independence" of their countries (at the same time there are occasional reverse examples when such "actors" are brought to justice in our days).

"In addition, the authorities in a number of European countries are taking steps to destroy historical memory by demolishing monuments, memorials and tokens of gratitude to the Red Army soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of these countries from the Nazis.

"Such measures are also taken in education. With this approach to assessing the history of the war, the emphasis is made mainly on "suffering during the Soviet occupation". Role models are also cultivated among the youth: the curriculum glorifies the "feat" of volunteer members of the national SS legions who fought for Nazi Germany and took part in numerous massacres of civilians.

"In a number of countries, Nazi ideas and values are being openly promoted; national radicals who often become the main perpetrators of the aforementioned blasphemous "war" with monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators lift up their heads.

"Certain countries record the increasing attempts to split the society based on nationality or language discrimination to ensure the sustainable growth in xenophobic and racist incidents, manifestations of aggressive nationalism, chauvinism, other forms of racial and religious intolerance.

"The active measures taken by the authorities of a number of countries to glorify the Nazi accomplices or to form title-nation mono-ethnic societies aggravate the problem of protection of the rights of national minorities and ethnic groups, primarily to language and education. Such actions cannot be characterized but discriminatory. It should be noted that the most worrying situation is seen in the Baltic States and Ukraine.

"In this light, concerns have been deepened by the fact that the failure to react to the manifestation of racism and intolerance (as regards certain population groups) has been justified by the authorities with reference to the so-called absolute character of the right to the freedom of expression.

"Such a blasphemous and discriminatory practice is being developed in a number of States regardless the law mechanisms that have been designed and put into practice within UN, OSCE or the Council of Europe to negate, condemn and prevent manifestations of the glorification of Nazism, racism, xenophobia and their related intolerance."

The report explained that there is only one purpose in all these which is to obscure the dark pages of collaboration with Nazis, to mislead the younger generations.