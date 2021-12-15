Ghana Fines Airlines Flying Unvaccinated or Covid Positive Passengers

14 December 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Kent Mensah

Accra, Ghana — The Ghana Airports Company Limited said in a statement that beginning Tuesday, all arriving passengers 18 years and older must provide evidence of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It said airlines will be fined $3,500 for every passenger who arrives without proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test result, or who tests positive on arrival.

It added that any non-Ghanaians breaking the new rules may also be refused entry.

The statement said Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.

Ghana's health ministry ordered the strict measures on Monday as African countries are facing the challenge of the omicron variant and getting people vaccinated.

Ghana Health Service Director General Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye told a local radio station the measures were needed.

He said about 75% of all the people who test positive for the virus at the airport were unvaccinated.

