Nigeria: Ikpeazu Presents N147 Billion 2022 Budget to Abia House of Assembly

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Tuesday presented N147,787,781,300 billion 2022 budget to the Abia House of Assembly.

Mr Ikpeazu told the House that his administration will stimulate economic recovery and industrialisation in the state.

He said the budget sum represented a 10.81per cent increase from the N131,815,753,720 billion budget of 2021.

The governor said the 2022 budget was made up of 45% as recurrent expenditures and 55% as capital expenditures.

The budget, which is titled Economic Recovery through Industrialisation and Inclusive Growth, is aimed at building sustained socioeconomic growth in Abia, the governor said.

"The measures that would be taken to achieve the 2022 budget include sustain and improve investment in education, healthcare and social welfare.

"We will foster security of lives and property; promote good governance; rebuild, maintain and expand infrastructure in water, electricity and road networks.

"In 2022, we will strive promote agriculture and food security through access to farm input and construction of access roads.

"We will ensure full operation of Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory and remodel key markets in Abia," Mr Ikpeazu said.

He commended the Assembly for the speedy passage of the 2021 Appropriation Bill, saying it restored the state to January-December fiscal year plan.

Responding, the Speaker of the Assembly, Chinedum Orji, said the assembly was committed to ensuring the passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law within the shortest possible time.

"The presentation of budget is as vital as its implementation and the House of Assembly will work assiduously to undertake its oversight functions to ensure proper implementation of the budget," Mr Orji said.

