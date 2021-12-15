Tanzania: Hit the Ground Running, Iia Graduates Told

National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson has challenged graduates in the country to hit the ground running after getting employed.

Dr Ackson, who was speaking during the 23rd graduation ceremony of the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IIA), said most graduates had all it takes in transforming their new workplaces, thanks to the wealth of knowledge they've amassed from their higher learning institutions.

"I don't expect you to take you long as you settle down in your workstations, the knowledge you have will enable you gel well with your new colleagues and start implementing changes," observed the Deputy Speaker.

She equally urged the graduates to use such knowledge and wisdom for self-employment; something she said will complement the government efforts in addressing unemployment in Tanzania.

"IIA has given you a launch pad for self-employment, you are therefore expected to do the same as you venture out of the academic cycles," she said.

In the same vein, she challenged the graduates to exhibit professionalism in upholding and maintaining IIA's status.

Earlier, IIA's Rector, Eliamani Sedoyeka informed the Deputy Speaker that the institution was mulling over plans of rolling out Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) courses.

"Apart from imparting knowledge and skills, the move seeks to extend the scope of having more professionals that are most significant in the development of the country," explained Professor Sedoyeka.

Established by the Institute of Accountancy Arusha Act of 1990, the Institute has, over time, developed several certificate, undergraduate, postgraduate and Masters programmes, which it offers full time for one year for certificate, postgraduate and Masters programmes and three years for undergraduate programmes.

It recently teamed up with the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) in Monduli in offering a Bachelor Degree in Military Science.

Such a course is also offered at the Commander's Staff College in Tengeru, Arusha.