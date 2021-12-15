Tanzania: Yanga Vs Ihefu As Asfc Rages On

YOUNG Africans will be eager to begin the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) campaign on a front pedal as they host Ihefu at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The two teams are not new to each other as they met twice last season in the Premier League before the latter were relegated to the Championship category where they are trading.

Already, the Jangwani street giants have vowed to win all the titles they will be competing for this term including the ASFC silverware which is currently being held by their traditional rivals Simba.

Nasreddine Nabi's men will be trying to erase the bad memories they went through after losing 1-0 to Simba in the ASFC finals last term which was a big blow as they blew away their last chance to end the season with a trophy.

For Ihefu, they are among the best performing teams in the championship as they put on a serious face to earn an opportunity of being promoted in the top flight league next season.

They currently sit on second place in the championship with 23 points from eleven matches, 4 points adrift leaders DTB who have maximised 27 points from the same number of games.

Under the tutelage of Zuberi Katwila, the Mbarali-based outfits seem to be improving a lot even though they are yet to stamp victory against Yanga and the last time they met at Benjamin Mkapa venue, Ihefu lost 2-0.

As such; it is a big chance for them to prove that they can make it into the fourth round of the competition by silencing last season's finalists in case they excel to play their cards well.

Elsewhere today, KMC will be hosting Majimaji at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Tanzania Prisons will be arms up against Kitayosce at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

Also, at Azam Complex arena in the city, owners Azam will tussle up against Green Warriors whereas Kagera Sugar will settle their differences against TRA Kilimanjaro at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Mbeya City will be at their turf Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya hosting African Sports while Mtibwa Sugar will be at their turf Manungu Stadium entertaining Tunduma United.

At CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, Mbao have a tough task against championship leaders DTB whereas Sumbawanga United while Maskani United will face Rhino Rangers in Dodoma.

On the yesterday encounter, Dodoma Jiji grabbed a 2-0 victory over Pan African at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma. Following the victory Dodoma Jiji advanced to the fourth round of Azam Sports Federation Cup.

Cleophace Mkandala and Erick Nkosi were Dodoma Jiji heroes, where Mkandala scored at the 87th minute while Nkosi netted at 90th minute of the game.