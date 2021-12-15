Rwanda: Govt Considers to Increase Vup Daily Wage

Beneficiaries of the Vision 2020 Umurenge Programme (VUP) say the social protection initiative has improved their livelihoods, but an increased wage for those engaged in public works would accelerate poverty reduction.

The government's social protection program VUP started in 2008 to help lift vulnerable households out of poverty.

It has different sections such as public works, financial assistance, and direct support to people who are in the former first and second Ubudehe categories.

The VUP program is implemented by the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA).

Those supported through paid public works say the daily wage remains low compared to the current market prices.

"We get paid on time, but the wage is very low. For example, food prices are rising and sometimes double what they used to be, and you find Rwf1000 cannot buy enough for a family," said Ladislas Shumbusho, a resident of Gisagara District, who has been a VUP beneficiary for six years.

For Anastasie Uwizeyimana, an increased daily wage would help her family be more stable.

"If we they paid us Rwf2000, I would be able to buy a domestic animal and buy bean seeds for my farm and we would have a good diet," Uwizeyimana said.

The minimum wage is determined by district councils depending on the standard of living in a certain region.

The minimum daily wage for VUP public works ranges between Rwf1000 and Rwf2000 in districts outside Kigali; while it is Rwf2500 in the capital.

With 72 working days, those who get a wage of Rwf1000 per day, they will make Rwf72,000 in a year.

Issue under consideration

LODA says they have understood the beneficiaries' concerns and the issue of the minimum wage is being discussed to see how the amount can be increased to Rwf150,000 annually.

"Certainly, we have not yet reached where we want to be, but the issue has been under consideration at the national level to see how the minimum daily wage should increase to Rwf1500," said Immaculee Umuhoza Mukarwego, LODA's Specialist for Minimum Package for Graduation.

"Also under consideration is how the number of working days can be increased from 72 to 110 in a year."

Mukarwego added that an increased minimum wage would help households easily graduate from one category to another.

However, she did not specify when a decision to increase the daily wage would be made.

According to LODA, the VUP program has an annual budget of Rwf50-60 billion, with over 300,000 beneficiaries in all districts