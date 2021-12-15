Rwanda: Ferwahand to Decide On Election Date This Week

The Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand) will this week decide the date on which the elections for its new leadership will be held.

The decision is expected to be taken on Saturday, December 18, when the federation will hold its General Assembly.

Theogene Utabarutse, the current president of the federation has been in the position since 2018, but his term is set to expire.

Speaking to Times Sport, Jean Paul Ngarambe, the secretary-general of Ferwahand, said the federation will also talk about the schedule for the league.

"The league was last held in 2019 and has not happened ever since due to the Covid-19 epidemic. But in the General Assembly we will approve the league dates and other activities for next year," he said.

The teams expected to participate in the league (men's category) include: Police, APR, Nyakabanda, Gorillas, ES Kigoma, University of Rwanda Huye campus, University of Rwanda Gikondo campus, University of Rwanda Remera campus, University of Rwanda Nyarugenge campus, University of Rwanda Rusizi campus, University of Rwanda Rwamagana campus, University of Rwanda Nyagatare campus.

For the women's category, they include: Kiziguro SS, ISF Nyamasheke, Falcon, Three Stars, University of Rwanda Huye, University of Rwanda Remera, University of Rwanda Nyagatare, University of Rwanda Rukara, University of Rwanda Gikondo.

