Rwanda: Visit Rwanda, PSG Football Club Partner to Promote Sports Tourism

As a way to invite the world to visit Rwanda, French top football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Visit Rwanda launched a new campaign to showcase Rwanda's tourism attractions and iconic sporting and events facilities.

The campaign also aims at positioning Rwanda as a premiere global destination for leisure and sports tourism.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a video that premiered at the Parc des Princes in Paris during the recent Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco game, promotes Rwanda's unique attractions, with a focus on the Kigali Golf Course, the first of its kind in the region, and the latest sporting facility that strengthens the country's position as a global sports tourism hub.

The video features Paris Saint-Germain legend Jérôme Alonzo alongside first-team players Keylor Navas, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Ander Herrera, and Leandro Paredes.

Marc Armstrong, PSG's Sponsorship Director said that Rwanda is quickly becoming the home of sport in Africa, and they are proud to partner with Visit Rwanda to showcase the country's world-class attractions and facilities.

Among the facilities showcased in the video include the recently unveiled 18-hole Kigali Golf Course managed by Rwanda Ultimate Golf Course, a subsidiary of Rwanda Social Security Board.

"Recently, our Paris Saint-Germain legends Youri Djorkaef and Rai visited the country and experienced the famous Rwandan hospitality and I encourage everyone to plan their trip to the Land of a Thousand Hills today," he said.

A visit to Rwanda is guaranteed to be memorable, said Ariella Kageruka, Acting Chief Tourism Officer at Rwanda Development Board, adding that this new campaign with Paris Saint-Germain gives just a taste of what visitors can expect.

"Rwanda is open for tourism and we are excited to welcome the world to experience our rich culture, lush national parks and unique wildlife, and be part of some of the world's most exciting sporting events from the Basketball Africa League to the Road World Championships" she added.

Josue Dushimimana, the CEO of Rwanda Ultimate Golf Course, said: "The Kigali Golf Course is located in the heart of Rwanda's capital city and is the first of its kind in the region, and is ready to welcome the world's best as well as amateur golfers to tee off their next adventure in Rwanda."

The launch of the campaign follows a week-long series of activities that featured RDB, tour operators and a photo exhibition among others with the aim to promote Rwanda's diverse tourism, offering to travel buyers in France and Europe.

Rwanda's Ambassador to France, Francois Ngarambe said that the country is committed to making partnerships work by continuously investing in tourism experiences to exceed travellers' expectations.