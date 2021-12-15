Uganda: U.S. Availed $953 Million in Assistance to Uganda in 2020

14 December 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

US ASSISTANCE 2020

Total $953M

Health - $517M

Refugees $206M

Economic growth $60M

Justice & democracy $13m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Total US assistance to improve health, increase literacy, protect refugees, promote dialogue, and expand economic growth in Uganda came close to $1 billion in 2020.

The $953 (Sh3.3 trillion) invested in programmes in Uganda for 2020 is well above the $896 million in 2018, according to fifth annual 'Report to the Ugandan People', that chronicles some of the successes achieved through the work of 13 U.S. government agencies with Ugandan communities.

The US therefore remains Uganda's largest foreign assistance partner.

"As we approach 60 years of relations between the American and Ugandan people, the United States looks forward to deepening its commitment to help empower the Ugandan people to build the healthy, prosperous, and, helping to build the future every citizen wants and deserves," said US Ambassador Natalie Brown at the launch of the report.

